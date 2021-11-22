Bay Area Ice Rinks 2021: San Francisco, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Walnut Creek

Outdoor ice rinks return to the Bay Area for the 2021 holiday season.

Bay Area residents can enjoy a favorite holiday tradition at The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square (Nov. 3, 2021–Jan. 17, 2022), Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown

Ice in San Jose (Nov. 19, 2021–Jan. 9, 2022), The Winter Ice Rink Downtown Sunnyvale (Nov. 19, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022), and Walnut Creek on Ice at Civic Park (Dec. 10, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022).

Skate through the holidays at the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square. San Francisco’s favorite outdoor rink offers daily ice skating through January 17, 2022. For more information about session times, special events and to buy your tickets, please click here.

Join NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye at the Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Opening Celebration on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in San Jose. Featuring a one-of-a-kind shaped ice rink and track, Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice in San Jose invites visitors to skate in and around 32 palm trees at the premier holiday experience in San Jose (120 S. Market Street, San Jose). The Opening Celebration will feature a live performance from the all-new touring production of the hit Broadway musical, Hairspray, coming to Broadway San Jose, and on-ice performances by the San Francisco Ice Theater and former Team USA member and Olympic alternate, Angela Wang. The festive event will also feature remarks by Mayor Sam Liccardo, San Jose Downtown Association Executive Director Scott Knies, Councilmember Raul Peralez, and Kristi Yamaguchi. After the ceremony, families from Children’s Musical Theater San Jose will take to the ice to ring in the holiday season of skating.

Walnut Creek Downtown, Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, and the City of Walnut Creek return the sparkle to Civic Park on Friday, Dec. 10, when ice skating starts at the 16th annual Walnut Creek On Ice in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek. The partially enclosed ice rink welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities to tie on a pair of ice skates and skate daily through Jan. 9, 2022. If hockey is your game, be sure to check out the drop-in hockey schedule, grab your gear, and head on over!

The Winter Ice Rink Downtown Sunnyvale

The Winter Ice Rink Downtown Sunnyvale is back for an unforgettable season of outdoor skating and holiday festivities in the heart of downtown Sunnyvale. Ice skate outdoors from Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2021. The Winter Ice Rink Downtown Sunnyvale hours are 12:30 p.m.–9 p.m. from Nov. 19–Dec. 16, 2021; and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. from Dec. 17, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022.