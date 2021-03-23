Join NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas at the Bay Area Proud Blood Drive on Saturday, March 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at San Jose's Princeton Plaza. The annual blood drive will be hosted by the Stanford Blood Center.

Blood donation remains an essential activity. Individuals who are not currently instructed to quarantine for potential exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19, and who are otherwise eligible to donate blood, are allowed and encouraged to do so, even in the case of a shelter-in-place or purple tier designation.

The Stanford Blood Center has a critical need for all blood types, especially type O.

As a thank you, the Stanford Blood Center is offering a $10 Amazon gift card to each person who donates blood.

To make an appointment, please click here.

When: Saturday, March 27 from 9 AM - 2 PM

Where: Princeton Plaza, Bloodmobile parked at corner of Kooser & Meridian

1375 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95118

If you have any questions, please contact givebloodSBC@stanford.edu or call 888-723-7831.