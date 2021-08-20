Berkeley Humane Best in Show: Call for Entries

Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society) launched their rescue pet story event as part of Best in Show — Stories from Beyond the Shelter featuring Jennifer Egan, Pulitzer Prize winning author, Dr. Michael Krasny of the award-winning KQED Forum, TV personality and Emmy award-winning journalist Diane Dwyer, and the top story entries. Three finalists will share their 300 to 400-word stories in a live virtual event on Friday, October 15, 2021. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

To enter the Pet Stories Contest, please complete an entry form by Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

Voted best virtual event in the East Bay last year, Best in Show — Stories from Beyond the Shelter, is a celebration of the impact pets had on our lives during what has been a challenging and emotional 15 months. Many people have questioned how they would have survived the pandemic this far without their constant furry companions.

According to the American Veterinary Association there are close to 77 million dogs and almost 60 million cats in our homes — that’s a lot of great stories to share. For many of us, dogs and cats are part of our daily lives, but they are more than just pets. They make us laugh, keep us warm, entertain on a Zoom call, serve as alarm clocks in the morning, and warn us of potential danger — or of a particularly offensive squirrel or a bird outside the window. They pull at our heartstrings, and most importantly, they teach us about unconditional love. Everybody has a story about their dog or cat and Berkeley Humane wants to reward you for sharing yours.