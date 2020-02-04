Berkeley Humane Presents Pints for Paws

The 7th Annual Pints for Paws is happening in June of 2020. Don't miss the chance to drink beer and save animals with multiple levels of ticket options.

VIP ticket includes entrance to a special VIP area with rare and unique beer tastings and other special treats. All beer, wine, and cider tastings included, plus countless dogs to pet! (21+ only, no children will be admitted).

General admission grants entrance into the event. Includes all of your beer, wine, and cider tastings, plus countless dogs to pet.

If you're unable to attend the event, you also have the option to donate directly to Berkeley Humane.

For tickets and more information, click here.

WHEN: June 6, 2020, 2PM-5PM

WHERE: Berkeley Humane, Berkeley