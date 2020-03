We are saddened to learn of people directly affected by the COVID19 outbreak. We are also hearing about many employers and schools who asking their employees to work from home for the next several weeks.

Not to make light of a difficult situation, but if you are going to be home anyway, it might be a great time to adopt a dog or cat since it would give you extra time to adjust and bond as a new family.

Berkeley Humane is open for adoptions and to view all available pets, click here.