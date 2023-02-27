Holi

Bishop Ranch Holi Festival

Sunday, March 26th from 2PM-4PM

By Amelia Lee

The festive colors of Holi are returning to City Center Bishop Ranch on March 26 from 2PM to 4PM. This is one of the most popular events of the year, and you won’t want to miss celebrating with the community! Holi marks the arrival of spring, the victory of light over darkness. Attend the family-friendly event to enjoy the traditional tossing of colored powders along with live music, food, and traditional dance performances.

Where: City Center, Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

For more information, please click here.

This article tagged under:

Holi
