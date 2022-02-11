Black Joy Parade 2022

The Black Joy Parade and Festival invites the Bay Area community to participate in the largest, family-friendly event of its kind in California when it returns for its fifth consecutive year on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Oakland.

The parade begins on 14th and Broadway in downtown Oakland at 12:30 p.m. PST. Following the parade, The Black Joy Parade celebration will be held on 19th and Broadway and feature a curation of 200+ local artists, craftsmen, food vendors, and performances.

The Black Joy Parade is a volunteer-run organization and movement celebrating the Black experience past, present and future.

The main entrance into the festival is on 20th and Broadway Streets.

To learn about how to be in the parade, become a vendor, or volunteer, please click here.

Black Joy Parade is hosting events leading up to the parade and festival on Feb. 27. Check them out below!

Second Mondays is a multi-disciplinary open mic for Black people to share and enjoy incredible art. The stage welcomes comedy, poetry, singing, rapping, instrumentalists, and more!

Monday, February 14, 2022, 6:00 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.