Bone Marrow Donor Needed for Santa Clara County Prosecutor

A Santa Clara County prosecutor is in need of a bone marrow transplant after experiencing a recurrence of an aggressive form of leukemia diagnosed in 2019. Charlie Huang has spent over twenty years at the Santa Clara County district attorney's office as a prosecutor and co-founded the National Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutors Association. The organization aims to increase Asian and Pacific Islander representation in the criminal-justice system.

A global search for a bone marrow match has revealed no matches for the husband and father of three so far.

If you can join the national bone marrow registry to become a potential donor, please register through the Asian American Donor Program or Be the Match.

Joining the national bone marrow registry requires a cheek swab and you can do it from your home. If you are located in the South Bay and would like to pick up a test kit in person, you may arrange to pick it up in San Jose by emailing letshelpcharlie@gmail.com. Instructions for receiving a test kit by mail are below.