Bone Marrow Donor Needed for Santa Clara County Prosecutor

A Santa Clara County prosecutor is in need of a bone marrow transplant after experiencing a recurrence of an aggressive form of leukemia diagnosed in 2019. Charlie Huang has spent over twenty years at the Santa Clara County district attorney's office as a prosecutor and co-founded the National Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutors Association. The organization aims to increase Asian and Pacific Islander representation in the criminal-justice system.
A global search for a bone marrow match has revealed no matches for the husband and father of three so far.
If you can join the national bone marrow registry to become a potential donor, please register through the Asian American Donor Program or Be the Match.
Joining the national bone marrow registry requires a cheek swab and you can do it from your home. If you are located in the South Bay and would like to pick up a test kit in person, you may arrange to pick it up in San Jose by emailing letshelpcharlie@gmail.com. Instructions for receiving a test kit by mail are below.
- Text angelforcharlie to 61474
- You will receive a text back with a link
- Go to the link, click register online
- Fill out required fields
- A kit will be sent back to the registrant's home and should arrive within 3-5 business days OR if you are local, you can pick up in San Jose. If you do, choose "Live Event and I have swab kit"
- Swab your cheeks
- Go back to registration. Scan the barcode identifier (use your phone camera) so it can be linked to you. If it does not work, please enter the barcode identifier into the phone.
- 30 mins after completion of registration, you will get a text message to confirm. Please reply YES.
- Send the kit back in prepaid envelope
- The kit will arrive back in 2-3 days. It will take about 2 weeks to enter your swab sample into the database.