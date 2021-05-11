CAAMFest 2021

CAAMFest will bring you the best in Asian and Asian American stories through live virtual film screenings, on-demand screenings, and at San Francisco’s only drive-in theater at Fort Mason FLIX from May 13 - 23, 2021.

Click here to purchase tickets!

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

During opening weekend, CAAM will present three evenings of drive-in presentations at Fort Mason Flix. Opening with two screenings of "Try Harder!," director Debbie Lum’s documentary about San Francisco’s Lowell High School, the weekend also highlights the diverse Filipino American experience, with Dante Basco’s feature film directorial debut "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers" and "Lumpia With a Vengeance," directed by Patricio Ginelsa. Other highlights include Hong Kong films "The Way We Keep Dancing" by Adam Wong and an archival screening of Wong Kar-Wai’s "Happy Together."

Click here to see a rundown of the virtual programs and conversations with filmmakers — events that you can watch live from the comfort of your own home.

To purchase tickets to the opening weekend drive-in presentations, please click here.