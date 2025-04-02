CAAMFest 2025 Brings Asian American Stories to Life Across San Francisco

CAAMFest, the nation’s leading festival showcasing films from Asian America and beyond, returns May 8–11, 2025. Presented by the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), this year’s festival marks its 43rd edition with nearly 40 films, panel discussions, and special events taking place across San Francisco, including screenings at the AMC Kabuki in Japantown and the Roxie Theater.

This year’s program highlights how the stories and legacies of Asian America continue to shape the present moment, with special attention to the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the creative contributions of Asian American women.

The festival’s programming celebrates a range of voices and experiences across genres and generations. Local connections remain a strong focus, with many films and filmmakers representing the Bay Area. Screenings will include documentaries like Because of You: A History of Kilawin Kolektibo, and Between Pictures: The Lens of Tamio Wakayama, among others.

In addition to film, CAAMFest 2025 will host its annual Filmmaker Summit, a space for conversation and collaboration around inclusive storytelling, and the Tea House Salon, spotlighting emerging creatives both in front of and behind the camera.

With support from partners including the Asian Art Museum, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco, NBC Bay Area, and many others, CAAMFest continues to foster cultural connection and visibility for Asian American voices in media.

When: May 8-11, 2025

Where: Japantown, San Francisco, CA

For more information, updates on the lineup, and ticketing details, visit Link.