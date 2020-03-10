CANCELLED: 53rd Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival

Here is the official release for Sakura Matsuri Inc and the Co-chairs.

In light of the uncertainty from the impact of COVID-19, Sakura Matsuri, Inc. has decided to cancel the 53rd Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled April 11-12 and 17-19.

This decision was a difficult one as we have held 52 consecutive annual festivals in San Francisco’s Japantown prior to this year but the safety and health of our visitors, participants and community is of the utmost importance to us and our number one priority. We sincerely pray for a rapid containment and solution to this pandemic and hope the people who have been affected return to good health and normalcy. Thank you for all your support. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions, comments or concerns.

