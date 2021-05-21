Carnaval San Francisco Presents Community Resource Fair and Celebration

CANA - Carnaval San Francisco will hold a two-day community resource fair in place of its traditional parade and festival on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30. The weekend event will follow all health and safety guidelines — required face masks, social distancing, temperature checks and hand washing stations will be available.

The resource fair and festivities will celebrate the resilience of those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and provide numerous health and economic equity resources. Latinos in San Francisco account for 15% of the population but make up half of all positive COVID-19 cases in San Francisco. The event will follow all health and safety guidelines — required face masks, social distancing, temperature checks and hand washing stations will be available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The “Our Existence is Resistance — Community Resource Fair & Celebration” takes place on May 29 and 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at three locations: John O’Connell High School, on Harrison between 18th and 20th Streets, and on Alabama from 19th to 20th streets. CANA-Carnaval San Francisco, in partnership with the San Francisco Latino Task Force, will provide free COVID-19 vaccines along with culturally relevant resources on health, education, employment and housing.

The celebration of life and resistance will include music and socially distanced performances. The mission of this event is to provide information and assistance to one of the hardest hit ethnic communities in the Bay Area.

To learn more, please click here.