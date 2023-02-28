Catholic Charities Toss for a Cause Cornhole Tournament

The “Toss for a Cause” Cornhole Tournament is back! The family-friendly event invites you to bring your friends and colleagues to play cornhole, taste craft beer, enjoy good food, and take in sites from North America's largest outdoor bar. Guests will enjoy the game while supporting Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County.

Since the start of the pandemic, Catholic Charities has served over 20 million meals, leading 38 different programs with over 400 employees, supporting 2,500 students in our afterschool programs across 23 different sites, and serving 100,000 clients annually. Their mission is to innovate to disrupt poverty, reimagining social justice and social service programs, both demonstrating and advocating for new methods and models to serve all people in an ever changing Santa Clara County.

The organization is proud to support our underserved neighbors, youth, and families, and they invite you to be part of the mission on April 22nd.

When: Saturday, April 22 from 11am-3pm

Where: PayPal Park (1123 Coleman Ave, San Jose)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here.