Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in San Jose

Sunday, May 4th from 9AM TO 4PM

San Jose’s 2nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival returns Sunday, May 4, 2025, with a full day of family-friendly festivities in the heart of the Alum Rock neighborhood.

The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. with a vibrant parade along King Road, followed by a free festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Emma Prusch Farm Park. Guests can enjoy local food vendors, artisan booths, live entertainment, and a lowrider car show.

When: Sunday, May 4th from 9AM TO 4PM

Where: Emma Prusch Park | 647 S King Road, San Jose, CA 95116

