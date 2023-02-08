Celebrate Holi with Festival of Globe

Festival of Globe is putting on their annual color party at Irvington High School on March 4th. Join in to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors. The event will feature dancing, photo opportunities, and lots of color. Powdered color will be available for purchase at the venue.

WHEN: March 4, 2023 from 11AM to 6PM

WHERE: Irvington High School (41800 Blacow Road, Fremont, CA 94538)

Tickets are on sale now!

Early Bird Tickets: $4 (until February 15)

General Admission Tickets: $5 (February 16-March 3)

For more information on the event, please click here.