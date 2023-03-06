Holi

Celebrate Holi with the Association of Indo Americans

Saturday, March 11th from 11AM-5PM

By Amelia Lee

The Association of Indo Americans invites the Bay Area to celebrate a day-long lineup of Holi festivities at Discovery Meadow on March 11th. Every year, the festival brings together thousands of guests to celebrate the arrival of Spring. The event features a vibrant presentation of significant Indian dance forms, Desai Food Mela with delicacies and specialties, and color powder.

When: Saturday, March 11th from 11AM-5PM
Where: Discovery Meadow (180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.

This article tagged under:

Holi
