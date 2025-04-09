Celebrate Japanese American Culture at the 2025 Nikkei Matsuri Festival

The Nikkei Matsuri Festival returns to San Jose’s Japantown on April 27, 2025, offering a day filled with cultural celebration, family-friendly activities and community connection. The free outdoor festival invites the Bay Area community to experience Japanese American traditions through food, art, and performances.

Hosted by the Nikkei Matsuri Foundation, the annual event highlights Japanese American culture and heritage while supporting local nonprofits and community-based charities. Attendees can explore a variety of cultural exhibits, live performances, artisan vendors and food booths — with many favorites returning to the popular Food Court, where proceeds help support local organizations.

Festivalgoers can expect handmade goods from small businesses like AnnGoo Nails, B Van Soi, Candy Paint Cafe and CasaPlants Bay Area, along with other local artisans and creators. Performances and exhibits throughout the day offer opportunities to engage with Japanese American customs, music, and history.

When: Sunday, April 27th 10AM-5PM

Where: Japantown San Jose | 632 N. 5th St. San Jose, CA 95112

For more information, please visit LINK.