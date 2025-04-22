Celebrate SCORES Youth at Lucha Libre Fundraiser in San Francisco

The Bay Area community is invited to an exciting afternoon of athleticism, creativity, and cultural celebration at Spark Social SF on Saturday, May 3, as America SCORES Bay Area hosts a special Lucha Libre fundraising event in partnership with IMAGINE Pro Wrestling.

Running from 4 to 7 p.m., the event will spotlight the poet-athletes of SCORES—youth who participate in a unique program that combines soccer, poetry, and service-learning to empower students across the region. This family-friendly gathering will feature live Lucha Libre performances from well-known wrestlers including Chicano Flame, Papo Esco, King Gallo, Alpha Zo, Rey Genesis, and Boom Shasta.

In addition to the high-energy wrestling matches, guests can enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks at Spark Social SF. General admission is free and open to all, with VIP reserved seating available for purchase. Proceeds from the event directly support SCORES programming for local youth.

All are welcome to join this dynamic celebration of sport, expression, and community.

When: Saturday, May 3rd from 4PM to 7PM

Where: Spark Social SF | 601 Mission Bay Blvd. North, San Francisco, CA

For more information, please visit HERE.