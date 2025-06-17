Community

Celebrate the 4th of July at San Jose's Rose, White & Blue Parade

Friday, July 4th from 9:45AM to 2PM

By Claire Southgate

San Jose’s Rose, White & Blue Parade returns Thursday, July 4, with a full morning of community celebration in The Alameda District. The day kicks off with a car cruise at 9:45 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m. and a lively festival running from noon to 2 p.m.

Festivalgoers can expect live entertainment, local food vendors, a kids zone, and sports-themed activations from NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, Bay FC, and the San Jose Sharks. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the city’s cultural diversity through music, art, and community engagement.

When: Friday, July 4th from 9:45AM to 2PM

Where: Along The Alameda in San Jose

To learn more, visit LINK.

This article tagged under:

CommunitySan JoseFourth of JulyFamily
