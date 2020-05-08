Celebrating APA Heritage Month with the Asian Art Museum

Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month virtually this May! Join the Asian Art Museum as they honor the many contributions and cultural impact of our community of artists and creators through online performances, artist talks, workshops, exhibitions, and more. Visit their website for more ways to celebrate APA Heritage Month and check out the full lineup of programs taking place each Thursday evening in May, including:

To see the full lineup of virtual programs, click here.

Their Virtual Spring Artisan Market Is Live.

This year, their annual Spring Artisan Market has gone online. Visit the museum boutique website through May 17 to shop the Virtual Spring Artisan Market and show your support for both the Asian Art Museum and Bay Area artisans. Bring spring indoors with an inspiring array of one-of-a-kind handmade goods by local makers, including: Jewelry * Apparel * Fashion accessories * Specialty food products * Gifts for the home * Body care * Cosmetics.

With any purchase from our website, you will be entered automatically in a drawing for a $100 Asian Art Museum boutique gift certificate. The winner will be notified on June 1.

To shop the virtual market, click here.