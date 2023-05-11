CHOW FUN is an Asian Dine-around to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Small Business Week. Join the Bay Area community in the Excelsior neighborhood, San Francisco, from Saturday, May 13th to Saturday, May 20th.

CHOW FUN was started with the belief that culture and cuisine are integral elements of a thriving and dynamic community. Founders hope events like these can affirm and celebrate AANHPI heritage while connecting the larger multi-cultural community.

Bring your family and friends to CHOW FUN to uplift AANHPI entrepreneurs and small business owners, and support the renaissance and recovery of the Excelsior neighborhood.

CHOW FUN 2023 will feature:

23 local restaurants, bakeries, cafes and bars

CHOW FUN Passport (available at participating merchants) stamped to qualify to win prizes!

Opening Community Kickoff at the Excelsior Branch Library on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Closing Culinary Event at the Geneva Powerhouse on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m.

When: Saturday, May 13th to Saturday, May 20th

Where: Excelsior Neighborhood, San Francisco - Mission Street and Geneva Ave business corridors

