Celebrating AAPI Heritage

Chow Fun

May 25th through June 1st

By Marielle Arnold

CHOW FUN is an Asian Dine-around to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Excelsior neighborhood in San Francisco. The event will take place from Saturday, May 25th through Saturday, June 1st along the Mission St, Ocean Ave, and Geneva Ave business corridors in the Excelsior and OMI neighborhoods. During this week, members of the community are invited to dine out and support local restaurants and merchants.

WHEN: May 25th through June 1st

WHERE: Excelsior and OMI neighborhoods

For more information, please click here.

