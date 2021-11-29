Christmas in the Park 2021

Christmas in the Park returns to downtown San Jose for the 2021 holiday season featuring a new holiday lights drive-thru at Lake Cunningham Park.

Christmas in the Park is open every day through Jan. 2, 2022, from noon to midnight, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and is free to attend.

Each year, the two-acre Plaza De Cesar Chavez is transformed into a holiday fantasy with over 40 musical and animated exhibits, glittering lights and the 60-foot Community Giving Tree. Some of the original displays are housed in one of the largest exhibits, the Lima Train, include a melting snowman, caroling mice and elf woodcrafters.

Last year, the annual tradition of Christmas in the Park was temporarily replaced with a COVID safe drive-thru. This year guests get the best of both holiday worlds with the free traditional event in downtown San Jose and a drive-thru at Lake Cunningham Park.

WHERE:

Christmas in the Park: Plaza de Cesar Chavez on Market St. between San Fernando and San Carlos St. (194 South Market Street, San Jose CA 95113)

Drive-thru: Blinky's Illuminated Holiday at Lake Cunningham Park (2305 S White Road, San Jose CA 95148)

WHEN: Nov. 26, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022