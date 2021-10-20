CINEJOY Film Festival

Join NBC Bay Area at CINEJOY, an online film experience featuring the artists and films of CINEQUEST, on Nov. 4-14, 2021. The virtual experience offers film and live events through a community and platform designed for discovery and engagement.

Click here to purchase tickets!

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CINEJOY is hosted on the CREATICS platform that requires a quick, free registration that doubles as your registration and login when you purchase tickets to CINEJOY movies, events, and offerings.

To purchase Showcase Tickets, please click here.

To purchase Spotlights Tickets, please click here.

To join or host a screening party, please click here.

Click here to learn more about Cinejoy by Creatics.