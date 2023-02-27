CINEJOY Movie Experience

Tired of going to the movie theater? Streaming the latest content has never been easier. CINEJOY is back with premier drama, horror, sci-fi, romance and comedy films. They bring a unique take on movies by providing a full online experience that brings you film and live events through a community platform designed for discovery and engagement. CINEJOY’s tickets, passes, and film and event lineup for March are live! You can check out the offerings and sign up to enjoy new features today.

Sign up to the platform for free by clicking here.

When: March 1st-12th

Where: Virtual Event

For more information, please click here.