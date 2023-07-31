City Center Bishop Ranch

City Center Bishop Ranch Block Party

August 20th 12:00 - 4:00 PM

Join City Center Bishop Ranch for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! The family-friendly fest will include family entertainment and activities in Alexander Square, a selfie station, NBC Bay Area's Storm Ranger Mobile Radar unit with meteorologist Rob Mayeda, art activities, food, a book reading and signing by Kristi Yamaguchi, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District with a fire truck, and much more!

WHEN: Sunday, August 20th from 12-4 PM

WHERE: City Center Bishop Ranch

To learn more, please click here

