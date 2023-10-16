Diwali

City Center Bishop Ranch Diwali Celebration

Sunday, November 5th at 5 PM

Join City Center Bishop Ranch for a Diwali celebration on November 5th. Alexander Square will be decorated with tealights in celebration of the Festival of Lights. The event will include music, dancing, Rangoli artwork, henna tattoos, and much more!

WHERE: City Center Bishop Ranch in Alexander Square

For more information, please click here.

This article tagged under:

DiwaliCity Center Bishop Ranch
