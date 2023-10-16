City Center Bishop Ranch Diwali Celebration

Join City Center Bishop Ranch for a Diwali celebration on November 5th. Alexander Square will be decorated with tealights in celebration of the Festival of Lights. The event will include music, dancing, Rangoli artwork, henna tattoos, and much more!
WHEN: Sunday, November 5th at 5 PM
WHERE: City Center Bishop Ranch in Alexander Square
For more information, please click here.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.