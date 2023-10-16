Tree Lighting

City Center Bishop Ranch's Holiday Tree Lighting

Friday, December 1st at 6 PM

Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at City Center Bishop Ranch. Taking place in Alexander Square, the event will feature the Sidenote acapella group singing carols, performances from Monte Vista High School's award-winning band, The Story of the Nutcracker by Diablo Ballet, and entertainment and visits with Santa.

WHEN: Friday, December 1st at 6 PM

WHERE: City Center Bishop Ranch in Alexander Square

For more information, please click here.

