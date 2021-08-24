Fran Drescher Calls Adopting Her Dog a ‘Miraculous Journey'

Actress-comedian Fran Drescher was overcome with sadness when she suddenly lost her 6-year-old Pomeranian, Samson.

"He suddenly had a stroke one day. I was so bereft with grief," Drescher recalled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Despite her heartbreak, she decided to try to open up her heart to another dog.

"For whatever reason, I got out of bed, fired up my laptop and I saw this beautiful white, Husky-German Shepherd-mix."

It was love at first sight.

"I go to the rescue place and they put her on a leash and she literally pushed me down on the ground and started kissing my whole face. "

Drescher knew it was meant to be.

I said to the guy who brought her out, 'have you ever seen a dog react this way to a total stranger?' And he said, 'no, never. This dog has picked you.'"

And that's how this rescue dog became known as Angel Grace Drescher.

It's been one year since Drescher and Angel became a family. And she's loving every second of it.

"Help Clear the Shelters," Drescher said. "Let me tell you something, it is a miraculous journey."

Please join NBC Universal Local as we team up with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

The annual campaign runs from August 23 to September 19. Virtual pet adoptions are returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

More than a half-million pets have been adopted since Clear the Shelters began in 2015.

If you can't adopt a pet, please consider a donation. This year's campaign features online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Anyone interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign, which will also be accessible via the Clear the Shelters site.