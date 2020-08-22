Most Paw-pular Dog Names of 2020 Revealed

What’s in a name? That which we call a dog by any other name would bark as sweet.

Pet insurance company Trupanion released a list of its top 10 dog names for 2020 based on its database of more than 500,000 insured pets. Some popular and even classic names continued to dominate the list this year, but some new contenders were also featured.

Put your paws together for the most popular dog names of 2020, according to Trupanion:

Luna

Charlie

Bella

Bailey

Cooper

Daisy

Lucy

Milo

Max

Coco

Names like Bella, Charlie and Max were a no-brainer for pet parents as they made the list again this year. But newcomers Milo and Coco have also increased in paw-pularity.

Interested in adopting your own pooch? NBC Universal and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelter initiative ends Aug. 31. For more information on the campaign, click here.