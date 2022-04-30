Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Cause of death for former SJPD officer De’Jon Packer is “fentanyl toxicity,” medical examiner confirms to NBC Bay Area. Details here.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Olympics
Entertainment
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
SJPD Officer's Death
San Jose Kidnapping
Santa Clara Kaiser Death Investigation
Copita: What to Know
Masks on BART
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Expand
Clear The Shelters
Finding forever homes across the country