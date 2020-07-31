NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Team Up to Clear the Shelters

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up with Bay Area animal shelters and rescues to Clear the Shelters and find animals forever homes this August.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, the month-long Adopt & Donate effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy to donate online to participating shelters and rescues from August 1 through August 31, 2020.

The adoption process has changed since the start of the pandemic. Shelters and rescues encourage you to call ahead, make an appointment, and fill out any adoption paperwork that needs to be completed before arriving to the shelter.

More than 25 shelters and rescues are registered to participate and registration remains open throughout August. Enter your zip code in the interactive map below to find a shelter or rescue near you.

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations have spearheaded the pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes. In the Bay Area, more than 4,400 pets found their forever homes during last year's campaign.

Check out some highlights below!