NBC Bay Area Hosting Clear the Shelters' In-Person Adoption Event in Berkeley

This weekend is a big one for NBC Bay Area.
That's because it's time to Clear the Shelters.
We're partnering with our sister station Telemundo 48 to help find thousands of pets forever homes and we're already off to a great start.
This Saturday will be our annual Bark-and-Meow Around the Block adoption event at Berkeley Humane (2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CA) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 animals will be available for adoption at the in-person event, including a mobile adoption van and vaccination clinic. Adoptions are in-person, outdoors, and first-come, first served, so plan to arrive early.
Local
You can watch Melissa Colorado's full report in the video above.