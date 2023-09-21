Commonwealth Club Gala

Join NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang for the Commonwealth Club's 35th Annual Distinguished Citizens Award Gala. The Commonwealth Club is committed to being the leading national forum open to all for the impartial discussion of public issues important to the membership, community, and nation. This year's gala marks the 120th anniversary of the Club and serves as the Club's most important fundraising event of the year.

The event will be a celebratory and multi-faceted awards ceremony and gala party embracing the spirit of resilience and exploring the boundless realm of innovation. The evening will spotlight five outstanding advocates who have reshaped industries and transformed lives.

WHEN: Thursday, October 12th at 5 PM

WHERE: 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.