County of Santa Clara's 20th Annual Binational Health Week 2024

What is Binational Health Week?

Binational Health Week (BHW) was established in 2001 with the mission of raising awareness and addressing the unique health challenges faced by Latino communities in the United States and Canada. Each year in October, BHW brings together community members, government agencies, and thousands of volunteers to organize a series of health education and promotion events aimed at improving health outcomes.

Why is Binational Health Week Important?

As we emerge from the pandemic, prioritizing health has never been more crucial. Many communities, particularly the Latino community, consist of hardworking individuals who faced significant challenges in maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this time.

Binational Health Week empowers the Latino community by facilitating health-focused events in the neighborhoods where they live, work, and shop. The launch event will take place at Eastridge Mall in San Jose, making it more accessible for community members to prioritize their health.

Despite being the largest and youngest ethnic minority in the U.S., Latinos face the lowest rates of health insurance coverage and limited access to healthcare services. BHW aims to change that by promoting health awareness and providing essential resources.

What Can Attendees Expect?

This year’s kick-off event at Eastridge Mall in San José will feature:

Free health screenings

Resource fairs with dozens of community organizations

Entertainment and live music

Prizes and giveaways

Family-friendly activities

What Resources, Services, and Screenings Will Be Provided?

Attendees at the BHW launch event can benefit from a variety of free health screenings, including:

Blood pressure checks

Glucose tests

Oral and eye examinations

Flu vaccinations

Event Details:

Date: October 5

October 5 Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

10 AM – 4 PM Location: Eastridge Mall, 2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

Join us for a day of health, wellness, and community engagement! Your health matters, and Binational Health Week is here to help you prioritize it.