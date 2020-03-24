COVID-19 Bay Area Transportation Updates

For all Bay Area Transit Agency updates, click here.

BART

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) connects the San Francisco Peninsula with Berkeley, Oakland, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Dublin/Pleasanton and other cities in the East Bay.

Bart will now close at 9PM daily due to a temporary reduction of service hours.

CALTRAIN

Caltrain provides commuter rail service along the San Francisco Peninsula, through the South Bay to San Jose and Gilroy.

Caltrain will operate on a reduced peak-hour schedule, morning and afternoon peak hour service will no longer feature Baby Bullet Service. The updated weekday schedule is available at www.caltrain.com.

Caltrain will provide continuous service change updates on their dedicated web page, www.caltrain.com. Service information and real-time updates are also available on their Twitter account @Caltrain.

AC Transit - Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District

AC Transit is deemed to provide an essential service during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They continue to serve riders who rely on public transit for vital access to resources, healthcare, and employment.

AC Transit is implementing rear-door boarding on buses with multiple doors. Customers are strongly encouraged to stay or sit 6-feet from other passengers and the bus operator when boarding, exiting and riding the bus.

Fare payment is not required until further notice.

Please continue to stay informed by checking COVID-19 service updates at actransit.org

Contra Costa County Connection

County Connection will continue to operate regular service aside from 600-series routes. Due to school closures, the 600-series routes are currently not in service. Service on those routes is expected to resume once schools are back in session. Customers are strongly encouraged to stay or sit 6-feet from other passengers and the bus operator when boarding, exiting and riding the bus.

Fare payment is not required until further notice.

County Connection will continue to post pertinent information in response to the emergency on their website.

Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District:

GGB, Highway, & Transportation District is maintaining transit operations but reducing the frequency of service. The adjustments are:

Weekend ferry service has been suspended until further notice.

Weekday ferry service between Larkspur and San Francisco is operating under reduced schedules.

Weekday ferry service between Tiburon / Sausalito and San Francisco is operating in triangle service under reduced schedules. This means all ferry trips between Tiburon / Sausalito and San Francisco will stop at all three locations in both directions.

Weekday and weekend bus service is operating under reduced schedules. For the latest schedule information, please visit the complete list of schedule adjustments.

Golden Gate Transit and Ferry will provide continuous updates on service changes on their website and social media.

SFMTA/Muni

Muni is making necessary service reductions during the order to shelter in place, but are continuing to maintain service throughout the city.

To maintain social distancing on Muni, operators may skip stops if their vehicles become too crowded.

Schedule data may not be accurate, but NextMuni predictions will be available.

SFMTA will provide continuous updates on service changes and parking enforcement policy on their webpage.

SamTrans

In response to school closures in San Mateo County, as part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), SamTrans will begin operating a regular, non-school day schedule on weekdays. Weekend service will remain unchanged. During the week, routes will not serve stops that are labeled as ‘School Days Only.’

SamTrans will continue to post pertinent information in response to COVID-19 on its website, as well as its social media accounts.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA):

VTA will operate bus, light rail and paratransit services for essential travel and will not be collecting fares at this time. VTA is implementing rear-door boarding on buses.