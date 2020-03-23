COVID-19 Community Relief Funds

United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund
- United Way is committed to standing with our communities and supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in their time of need. Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected.
- Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more through our United Way network. 95% of your donation will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.
- Call 1-866-211-9966 to receive a list of local agencies providing assistance.
- https://www.unitedway.org/recovery/covid19#
Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund
- The Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide immediate grants to nonprofit organizations working on the frontlines. They are committed to a thoughtful, rapid, and transparent process to disperse the funds collected. The Fund will focus on four priority areas: food, homelessness, community health, and economic security.
- You can make a secure donation online now. 100% of your gift will go to qualifying local nonprofit organizations. Grants will be made rapidly to meet our community’s most pressing needs. The Fund cannot make grants to individuals or for-profit entities.
- https://www.oaklandfund.org/
Silicon Valley Strong Relief Fund
- The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is already hurting Silicon Valley residents, businesses, and community-based organizations. Particularly hard hit are those families and individuals who can least afford a medical or financial crisis, small businesses whose revenues have fallen off, and nonprofits that are seeing an increased need for services or have had to cancel arts, cultural, or fundraising events. The Silicon Valley Strong Fund--a partnership between the City of San José and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation--will work to address these economic impacts.
- https://www.sanjoseca.gov/your-government/departments-offices/mayor-and-city-council/mayor-s-office/san-jose-strong/san-jos-strong-fund
Silicon Valley Community Foundation COVID-19 Regional Response Fund
- Hosted by Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund will work with trusted lead partner organizations in the 10-county Bay Area region. The fund will provide operating grants to the organizations listed below, which have deep roots in the community. These lead organizations, in turn, will support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Neighbors they expect to serve include some of the most vulnerable in our community, such as: Residents without health insurance and/or access to sick days, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare and gig workers, and communities of color.
- https://www.siliconvalleycf.org/coronavirus-fund