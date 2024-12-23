San Jose

Downtown Ice

November 21 through January 20

Enjoy the holiday season at San Jose's iconic ice rink, Downtown Ice! Downtown Ice has been local, family tradition since 1994.The rink is located in the heart of Downtown San Jose in the Circle of Palms Plaza between the San Jose Museum of Art and the Signia by Hilton San Jose Hotel.

Tickets are available for purchase online, and 90 minute sessions will occur every two hours on odd hours.

WHEN: November 21 through January 20

WHERE: 120 S Market St, San Jose, CA

