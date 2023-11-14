Enjoy the holiday season at San Jose's iconic ice rink, Downtown Ice! Downtown Ice is a traditional seasonal event for families and friends. The rink is located in the heart of Downtown San Jose in the Circle of Palms Plaza between the San Jose Museum of Art and the Signia by Hilton San Jose Hotel. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on November 20th at 5:30 pm after opening day on November 17th.

Tickets are available for purchase online, and 90 minute sessions will occur every two hours on odd hours.

WHEN: November 17th through January 15th

WHERE: 120 S Market St, San Jose, CA