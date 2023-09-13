Dussera Diwali Dhamaka

The Association of Indo Americans will be hosting a Grand Diwali Celebration at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. The celebration will include a fireworks display, Ravan Dahan, vendor booths featuring arts, crafts and clothing from India. The event will also feature food booths and a cultural program.

WHEN: Saturday, October 21st from 12 to 11 PM

WHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds (2005 Valley Ave Gate 8, Pleasanton, CA)

For more information, please click here.