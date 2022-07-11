The 10th Annual East Bay Innovation Awards return in-person to the Fox Theater in Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022.

The event will be hosted by NBC Bay Area's Scott McGrew and will feature entertainment, raffle prizes, and a ceremony where the 2022 awardees will be revealed alongside Legacy Awardee Cal State East Bay.

The award ceremony, presented by Kaiser Permanente, celebrates and honors the organizations that contribute to the East Bay's legacy of innovation.

Click here to get tickets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to learn more about the East Bay Innovation Awards.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5 PM

WHERE: Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland