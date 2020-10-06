East Bay Innovation Awards 2020

Outstanding innovative companies and organizations will be honored at the 8th Annual East Bay Innovation Awards on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The highly anticipated virtual event will be hosted by NBC Bay Area's Scott McGrew and broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube. More than 200 East Bay companies and organizations were nominated, showcasing the best examples of innovation in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. This robust list was reviewed by subject matter experts and narrowed down to 20 finalists in 10 competitive categories. The 2020 East Bay Innovation Awardees will be revealed on Thursday, October 15.

Register for the virtual ceremony at iawards.eastbayeda.org.

The event will also feature live musical performances by D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné!, a soul/R&B group from the East Bay.

Presented by the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, the East Bay Innovation Awards celebrates and honors the extraordinary companies and organizations that contribute to the East Bay’s legacy of innovation. Held annually at the historic Fox Theater, the awards ceremony in Oakland showcases outstanding organizations that embrace innovation in their manufacturing, products, services, design and information. Many East Bay Innovation Awardees have built iconic global brands and transcended their industries, including Bayer, Impossible Foods, Tesla, and many others.