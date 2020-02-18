Join NBC Bay Area anchor and reporter, Scott McGrew, at the East Bay Innovation Awards. East Bay is a world-class leader when it comes to innovation and entrepreneurship. Presented by the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, the East Bay Innovation Awards celebrates and honors the extraordinary companies and organizations that contribute to the East Bay’s legacy of innovation. The annual awards ceremony showcases outstanding organizations that embrace innovation in their manufacturing, products, services, design and information. The celebration also provides attention to outstanding innovative companies and organizations to increase their market strength and position them for investment and partnerships.

Nomination areas:

Advanced Manufacturing

Companies utilizing innovative technologies to improve products or processes in the manufacturing of physical products.

Arts & Culture

Individuals and organizations promoting the region’s vibrant arts and culture. Includes but is not limited to, visual, performing, written/spoken word, and media arts.

Built Environment

Companies utilizing exceptional and innovative approaches, technologies, and strategies to shape the built environment. Includes but not limited to architecture, planning, development and construction.

Community Impact

Individuals or organizations (entrepreneurs, change makers and social innovators) advancing creative and equitable solutions to tackle social challenges.

Education

Organizations pioneering innovative programs and initiatives to build a strong talent pipeline for a 21st century workforce.

Engineering & Design

Companies using engineering and design to achieve innovation in the development of tangible products.

Food

Companies advancing innovation in the design, production and distribution of food and/or beverage products.

Life Sciences

Companies engaged in accelerating innovation in health and life sciences.

Sustainability

Companies and organizations dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability in their products and business footprint (i.e., reducing the environmental impact in their supply chain, business practices, etc.).

Technology

Companies leveraging the use of technology to transform their industry, including its business processes and products.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2020

WHERE: Fox Theater in Downtown Oakland