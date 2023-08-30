Oakland

East Bay NOW

September 14th 5-8:30 PM

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for East Bay Economic Development Alliance's East Bay NOW on September 14th in Oakland. This event is dedicated to celebrating past, present, and future innovation across the East Bay Region. The event also marks the culmination of East Bay EDA's impactful Meet the Innovators series and the call for nominations for the 2024 East Bay Innovation Awards.

The evening will include live music, a culinary journey, drink tasting, a performance by Oakland's own Kev Choice, and the East Bay Business & Innovation Spotlight. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to mingle with fellow innovators, community leaders, and past East Bay Innovation Awards finalists. NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang will be serving as the event's host.

WHEN: Thursday, September 14th from 5 PM to 8:30 PM

WHERE: Uptown Station (1955 Broadway Oakland, CA)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

To learn more, please click here

This article tagged under:

OaklandEast Bay EDAEast Bay NOW
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us