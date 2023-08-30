Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for East Bay Economic Development Alliance's East Bay NOW on September 14th in Oakland. This event is dedicated to celebrating past, present, and future innovation across the East Bay Region. The event also marks the culmination of East Bay EDA's impactful Meet the Innovators series and the call for nominations for the 2024 East Bay Innovation Awards.

The evening will include live music, a culinary journey, drink tasting, a performance by Oakland's own Kev Choice, and the East Bay Business & Innovation Spotlight. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to mingle with fellow innovators, community leaders, and past East Bay Innovation Awards finalists. NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang will be serving as the event's host.

WHEN: Thursday, September 14th from 5 PM to 8:30 PM

WHERE: Uptown Station (1955 Broadway Oakland, CA)

To learn more, please click here