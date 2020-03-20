Educational Resources for Parents, Students, and Teachers

Khan Academy

As a mission-focused non-profit, it is Khan Academy’s duty to do their part to ensure students keep learning amidst the school closures. They want to support teachers and parents to the best of their ability as everyone navigates this crisis together.

Starting pages for teacher, students, and parents, Khan Academy offers FREE personalized learning, trusted content, and tools to empower teachers in math, science and engineering, computing, arts and humanities, economics and finance, test prep, and Khan Kids (ages 2-7).

Khan Academy provides services in 30+ languages and dialects.

For lessons and more information, visit https://www.khanacademy.org/.

ReadWriteThink

Reading and Language Arts

Filtered by grade level, ReadWriteThink offers FREE classroom and parent resources in reading and language arts lessons aligned with individual state education standards.

Some lessons offered in Spanish.

For lessons and more information, visit http://www.readwritethink.org/.

CK-12 Foundation

STEM

Pairing high quality content with the latest technologies, CK-12 equips students, parents, and teachers with STEM-related lessons for FREE.

Ck-12 offers lessons in 100+ languages.

For lessons and more information, visit https://www.ck12.org/student/.

PBS KIDS/PBS PARENTS

Pre-K-6

PBS KIDS’ new weekday newsletter offers activities and tips you can use to help kids play and learn at home. FREE resources include the PBS KIDS Video app with on-demand educational videos, the PBS KIDS Game app with nearly 200 educational games, and PBS KIDS 24/7 channel offers anytime access to educational series for kids 2-8.

PBS KIDS programs are available in Spanish on the PBS KIDS Amazon Prime Video Channel

For more information, visit https://pbskids.org/.

TED-Ed @ Home

To support the millions of students, parents and teachers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, TED-Ed is working with expert educators and TED speakers throughout the world to create and share high-quality, interactive, video-based lessons on a daily basis, for free.

Enter your email into their website to have a handful of engaging lesson plans organized by age group that span all subjects delivered to your inbox every day. Each newsletter will also include insights and tips collected from TED-Ed's global community of students, parents and teachers.

Ted-Ed @ Home includes all age ranges. Volunteer translators from around the world work to translate subtitles into different languages.

For more information, visit https://ed.ted.com/daily_newsletter.

iTunes U

Mostly suited for older students, iTunes U allows anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to learn from a large collection of free education content in public courses from leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions. It also allows instructors to plan lessons, grade assignments, and stay connected on an apple device.

iTunes U is offered in English, Arabic, Catalan, Chinese (Hong Kong), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

iTunes U is available for download in the app store.

Unite for Literacy

Multilingual Literacy

Unite for Literacy has developed the platform, publishing tools, and systems-based strategies that support our public and private sector partners to change the literacy landscape of their communities and optimize the future for all their young children.

Their goal is to ensure that all children have access to an abundance of books that celebrate their cultures and languages.

For books and more information, visit https://www.uniteforliteracy.com/



Open Culture

200 Free Kids Educational Resources: Video Lessons, Apps, Books, Websites & More

Open Culture has compiled a list of 200 FREE educational resources for K-12 students, parents, and teachers. Their list features video lessons, foreign language lessons, audiobooks, textbooks, test prep materials, and more.

For more information, visit http://www.openculture.com/free_k-12_educational_resources



Virtual Historic Site Tours:

The Louvre

Sistine Chapel

The Guggenheim

Yosemite National Park

Vincent van Gogh Museum

The Great Wall of China

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Yellowstone National Park

MoMA The Museum of Modern Art

San Diego Zoo

British Museum

Metropolitan Opera

