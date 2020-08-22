Evacuation Tips for Your Pets

If you or anyone you know is in an area being threatened, please encourage them to evacuate early for the safety of their family and pets – before it becomes mandatory.

Please make sure that cats and dogs are wearing collars and identification tags that are up to date. You will increase your chances of being reunited with pets who get lost by having them microchipped; make sure the microchip registration is in your name. But remember: The average person who finds your pet won't be able to scan for a chip, but they will probably be able to read a basic tag!

Make sure your cats are wearing breakaway collars—you don't want them getting stuck if they are trying to flee. Put your cell phone number on your pet's tag. It may also be a good idea to include the phone number of a friend or relative outside your immediate area—in case you have had to evacuate.

Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say trouble is on the way. If the evacuation order comes with little notice you will not waste precious time looking for them.

Start putting your pet supplies together now, including your crate, harness, leashes, food, medications and copies of any medical records.

Plan for your pet in case you're not home. Make sure if you must leave your home before the evacuation order there is a neighbor or relative who can evacuate your animal in case you are not permitted to return to your home.

