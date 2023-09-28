FILIPINO AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH

FAHM Jam

Friday, October 20th from 5 to 9 PM

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, FAHM Jam will be taking place on Friday, October 20th. The event is a celebration of Filipino American culture through live music, food, fashion, artists, small businesses, and much more. Admission to this event is free.

WHEN: Friday, October 20th from 5 to 9 PM

WHERE: Garden at the Flea (1590 Berryessa Rd, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

FILIPINO AMERICAN HISTORY MONTHFAHM Jam
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us