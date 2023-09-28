In celebration of Filipino American History Month, FAHM Jam will be taking place on Friday, October 20th. The event is a celebration of Filipino American culture through live music, food, fashion, artists, small businesses, and much more. Admission to this event is free.

WHEN: Friday, October 20th from 5 to 9 PM

WHERE: Garden at the Flea (1590 Berryessa Rd, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.