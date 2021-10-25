Farrington Historical Foundation Fall 2021 Grant Applications Open

The Farrington Historical Foundation is now accepting applications for its Fall 2021 Community Grants. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, November 18, 2021.

To learn more about the grant application, please click here.

Located in San Jose, the Farrington Historical Foundation’s mission is to promote appreciation of Santa Clara Valley’s heritage and support the community for future generations. Its grants provide funding for projects and services that elevate the quality of life for Santa Clara County’s residents.

Any 501(c)(3) non-profit agency serving Santa Clara County may apply for a grant. All grant requests will be considered, but emphasis will be given to projects involving historical preservation, environmental protection, arts and culture, and animal welfare. Grant funds must be used exclusively in Santa Clara County.

Since 1998, the foundation has given out more than $3.9 million in grants to the local community. Farrington has funded more than 250 different non-profit agencies over the years, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.

Recent grant recipients include animal welfare agencies such as Humane Society Silicon Valley, Furry Friends Animal-Assisted Therapy, and Pets in Need; art and culture entities including San Jose Museum of Art, Tabard Theatre Company and Triton Museum of Art; environmental groups such as Village Harvest, Valley Verde, and Garden to Table Silicon Valley; and historical preservationists including the Ashworth-Remillard House and San Jose Preservation Action Council.

All applications are submitted through the Foundation's website. To learn more, please click here.

Questions? Email farringtonfnd@gmail.com or call Pam Bliss, Executive Director at 408-264-8258, M-F 9A-1P.