Farrington Historical Foundation Grant

The Farrington Historical Foundation is now accepting applications for its Spring 2021 Community Grants.

Located in San Jose, the Farrington Historical Foundation’s mission is to promote appreciation of Santa Clara Valley’s heritage and improve the community for future generations. Its grants provide funding for projects and services that elevate the quality of life for Santa Clara County's residents.

To learn more about the the grant application, please click here.

Any 501(c)(3) non-profit agency serving Santa Clara County may apply for a grant. All grant requests will be considered, but emphasis will be given to projects involving historical preservation, environmental protection, arts and culture, and animal welfare. Grant funds must be used exclusively in Santa Clara County.

Since 1998, the foundation has given out more than $3.7 million in grants to the local community. Farrington has funded more than 250 different non-profit agencies over the years, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.

Recent grant recipients include animal welfare agencies such as Silicon Valley Pet Project and the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, art and culture entities including Opera San Jose, Tabard Theatre Company, and Triton Museum of Art; environmental groups such as California State Parks Foundation and the Guadalupe Park River Conservancy; and historical preservationists including California Pioneers, History San Jose, and the San Jose Preservation Action Council.

The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12 PM.

All applications are submitted through the Foundation's website. To learn more. please click here.

Questions? Email farringtonfnd@gmail.com or call Pam Bliss, Executive Director at 408-264-8258 M-F 9A-1P

FAQ's: