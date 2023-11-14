Youth Beat

Fast Forward 2023

Tuesday, December 12th from 6-7 PM

Join Velena Jones for Youth Beat's Virtual Screening Party and Fundraiser on December 12th at 6 PM. Enjoy an entertaining show with lots of wonderful films and some special surprise industry guests. Celebrate and support Oakland's future filmmakers and learn more about Youth Beat and its tremendous impact.

WHERE: Zoom (RSVP here)

To donate to Youth Beat, please click here.

